Trianle Art

Yesterday I finished the last triangles for the border of my Dear Jane quilt. I will use the "quilt as you go" method, so all the triangles are already quilted.



There are 14 x 4 black triangles and I used 14 different designs to quilt them. If you look carefully you might see some white lines on them.

Because I do not want similar designs close to each other, I took pictures and put them around a picture of my quilt in Photoshop.



The first step was to put 2 overlapping pictures together. I liked the look of it, and had a play with background colors for my photo of the day!