Trianle Art by ingrid01
Photo 2232

Trianle Art

Yesterday I finished the last triangles for the border of my Dear Jane quilt. I will use the "quilt as you go" method, so all the triangles are already quilted.

There are 14 x 4 black triangles and I used 14 different designs to quilt them. If you look carefully you might see some white lines on them.
Because I do not want similar designs close to each other, I took pictures and put them around a picture of my quilt in Photoshop.

The first step was to put 2 overlapping pictures together. I liked the look of it, and had a play with background colors for my photo of the day!
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Photo Details

