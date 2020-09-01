Previous
Fishing #2 by ingrid01
Fishing #2

Yesterday I took several photos of the very calm sea and 3 fishing boats close to shore. Thank you for all the comments and favs on that picture. That photo was taken almost against the sun and turned out quite yellowish. This photo was taken with the sun in my back and has a total different color. I like this one because of the seagulls and if you look closely you can see that the bird closest to the front of the boat has a big fish!
Because of the seagulls and the sea, I'm tagging this for the September S subjects.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Ingrid

Susan Wakely ace
So much activity and great capture of the fisherman.
September 1st, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A great capture. Oh my the atmosphere is so different from the one yesterday! From a distance the silhouette looked so unusual, I thought it was an unusually tall man with a wizard’s hat on. Smile.
September 1st, 2020  
