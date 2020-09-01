Fishing #2

Yesterday I took several photos of the very calm sea and 3 fishing boats close to shore. Thank you for all the comments and favs on that picture. That photo was taken almost against the sun and turned out quite yellowish. This photo was taken with the sun in my back and has a total different color. I like this one because of the seagulls and if you look closely you can see that the bird closest to the front of the boat has a big fish!

Because of the seagulls and the sea, I'm tagging this for the September S subjects.