See through leaves by ingrid01
Photo 2238

See through leaves

Wondering through my little garden, I liked the afternoon sun shining through some leaves of the wood-apple tree.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
