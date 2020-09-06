Sign up
Photo 2240
Sunset
Sunday evening my husband and I went to the beach for a walk at sunset time. Obviously I took my camera... It was low tide and even better, it was quite clear (no or almost no haze).
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Tags
sunset
,
sea
,
septssubjects
