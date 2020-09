Swimming at sunrise

Within 12 hours I was back at the same beach for Yelena's swimming. It is great if you live only a 10 minutes drive away from the beach! Low tide again and almost no haze, but unfortunately the sun doesn't rise from the sea. On the left you can see Yelena's group getting into the water. They looked and later said that the water was cold. These kids are really softies in that way, because according to the website with the tides the water temperature is 86F/30C :)