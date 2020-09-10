Sign up
Photo 2244
Hello Pigeon
There are many pigeons here and they like our windowsills. Due to their output I'm not a fan of them, but I love the colors of this one!
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
4
1
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2244
photos
38
followers
48
following
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
10th September 2020 4:49pm
Tags
bird
,
pigeon
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 10th, 2020
Lin
ace
What a great closeup - the POV made me laugh - Fav.
September 10th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
This is such a great closeup!
September 10th, 2020
Monica
Great portrait - it looks curious!
September 10th, 2020
