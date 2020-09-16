Police...

When we were about to leave the beach this morning this group of police officers on horses and a police car went by. Normally we see 2 officers at a time on horses, so I have no idea what this was. Maybe a practice?

Although I had my camera with me I decided not to use it as it would take me some time to get it out of my backpack and secondly I didn't want to attract attention.

This beach is close to the embassies and several people have warned me to be very careful with my camera. So far I have not been stopped by the police, only by a security guy. I think the worst thing that can happen is that they delete my pictures, but with such a big group and being at the point to leave, I felt it was better just to use my phone.



Thank you all for commenting and favs on the droplet picture! More are lined up. I probably will post one every other day.... The kids are trying to organize a beach to beach swim for Friday and if that happens I hope to get some pictures of that too!