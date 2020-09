Red flower and droplets

So here is the second of my flower-droplet series.



A few years ago my oldest made a little vase with fake flower pens for art at school. Some pens do not work anymore, but the flowers came in very handy.



My aim was to have 3 droplets as big as the middle one, but that was hard. Babs suggested to use glycerin - Thank you Babs! I tried it and it worked better than water, but my own mixed sugar water worked even better in in the end.