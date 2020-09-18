Previous
Oops! by ingrid01
Photo 2252

Oops!

It was decided to do the "beach to beach swim" next week because 2 boys could not join. But the parents living at the beach brought 2 kayaks and a peddle board out to have a little practice for the adults and a play for the teenagers after their swim.
I had my waterproof camera, but that was also a practice... The pictures turned out a little blurry, so I played and liked this colored pencil effect.
The girls tried to get on to the one-person-kayak together, but fell off twice. Then the boys decided that they could do it better and gave them the more stable peddle board. The girls got on without problems.
Funny enough, the first time the boys tried the kayak, they fell off too. But they were right and did better because the second try worked and they had no trouble staying on afterwards. They all had a great time!
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful fun and fun image of the event, ha!
September 18th, 2020  
