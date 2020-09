Droplets with a Frangipani flower

This is the last flower-droplet photo in my series and personally I like this one best because of the distinct shape of the flower.

The Frangipani tree in my front yard is slightly different than the others in the neighborhood. The tree and the flowers' nice smell is exactly the same, but my flowers have longer and thinner petals. Normally the long thin petals make it harder to photograph, but I think it worked really well here!