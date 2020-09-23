Sign up
Whilst I was looking in my little backyard for a picture, I noticed the pigeons overhead. I just clicked and was surprised that incoming pigeon was so clear. It made me smile, so posting it in stead of a flower or some grass...
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
bird
landing
pigeon
Lou Ann
ace
Great capture! He is clear as can be!
September 23rd, 2020
