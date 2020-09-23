Previous
Next
Landing... by ingrid01
Photo 2257

Landing...

Whilst I was looking in my little backyard for a picture, I noticed the pigeons overhead. I just clicked and was surprised that incoming pigeon was so clear. It made me smile, so posting it in stead of a flower or some grass...
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
618% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Great capture! He is clear as can be!
September 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise