Weed in the afternoon sun

In the morning there is about 20 minutes in which the sun shines beautifully on these weeds, peaking through 2 houses. I missed it today. So I tried later in the afternoon, but the weeds are in the shade then. As it is a weed, there was no problem taking it off. I held it in the sun, but think I like morning light better, in any way morning light is easier because I have 2 hands for my camera ;)

Tomorrow won't be a "weed - day" because the swim team teenagers planned their beach to beach swim and we have to be at the beach at 7am. Hopefully I get a few good pictures then.