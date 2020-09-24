Previous
Weed in the afternoon sun by ingrid01
Weed in the afternoon sun

In the morning there is about 20 minutes in which the sun shines beautifully on these weeds, peaking through 2 houses. I missed it today. So I tried later in the afternoon, but the weeds are in the shade then. As it is a weed, there was no problem taking it off. I held it in the sun, but think I like morning light better, in any way morning light is easier because I have 2 hands for my camera ;)
Tomorrow won't be a "weed - day" because the swim team teenagers planned their beach to beach swim and we have to be at the beach at 7am. Hopefully I get a few good pictures then.
Ingrid

Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
