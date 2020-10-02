Sign up
Photo 2266
White-eared Bulbul
My neighbor's tree is enormous and many different birds like to stop by in it. According to my app this is a white-eared Bulbul and it was the first time I saw it.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
1st October 2020 4:27pm
bird
white-eared bulbul
