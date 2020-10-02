Previous
White-eared Bulbul
Photo 2266

White-eared Bulbul

My neighbor's tree is enormous and many different birds like to stop by in it. According to my app this is a white-eared Bulbul and it was the first time I saw it.
Ingrid

In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman
