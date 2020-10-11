Touristic route...

Yesterday my husband and I went to Banda Khairan in the afternoon. It is a beautiful spot by the sea about 45 minutes drive from our home. I visited before with the ladies hike group, but when Norbert started driving I didn't recognize the road. It turned out that he took the touristic route. It was a fun road with a lot of curves and some steep slopes too.



My plan was to go Sunday morning, but because the beaches are now closed we changed plans. Sunday is normal working day here, but Norbert never took holidays since March, so in order to take his days he decided to take Sundays and Thursdays off.

Fortunately, probably because you have to walk 15 minutes to get to the beach, we still had a private beach.

Tomorrow I'll post the next picture of our little trip!