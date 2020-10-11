Previous
Touristic route... by ingrid01
Photo 2275

Touristic route...

Yesterday my husband and I went to Banda Khairan in the afternoon. It is a beautiful spot by the sea about 45 minutes drive from our home. I visited before with the ladies hike group, but when Norbert started driving I didn't recognize the road. It turned out that he took the touristic route. It was a fun road with a lot of curves and some steep slopes too.

My plan was to go Sunday morning, but because the beaches are now closed we changed plans. Sunday is normal working day here, but Norbert never took holidays since March, so in order to take his days he decided to take Sundays and Thursdays off.
Fortunately, probably because you have to walk 15 minutes to get to the beach, we still had a private beach.
Tomorrow I'll post the next picture of our little trip!
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Casablanca ace
Beautiful classic hot country colours and mountains. Reminds me of a trip I took to Israel many years ago. Lovely image. Sounds like a fun trip!
October 11th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice route through the mountains
October 11th, 2020  
