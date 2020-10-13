A beach just for us...

After taking some pictures at the viewpoint (where we parked), we walked to this beach. We were the only ones except for a little boat with a family a little further in the water.

The water was great and really that stunning color!



After a little swim I walked down to the rocky side with my camera and spotted some crabs. I signed Norbert to come and bring my camera bag. Unfortunately he got only the first part of the message, but not the second part - if you look well you can see him walking towards me.

I was to lazy to get up and down for another lens myself, so the pictures of the crabs aren't that great.

