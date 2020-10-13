Previous
Next
A beach just for us... by ingrid01
Photo 2277

A beach just for us...

After taking some pictures at the viewpoint (where we parked), we walked to this beach. We were the only ones except for a little boat with a family a little further in the water.
The water was great and really that stunning color!

After a little swim I walked down to the rocky side with my camera and spotted some crabs. I signed Norbert to come and bring my camera bag. Unfortunately he got only the first part of the message, but not the second part - if you look well you can see him walking towards me.
I was to lazy to get up and down for another lens myself, so the pictures of the crabs aren't that great.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise