A Magical Place

Today I went on a hike with the school moms. The mom organizing told us to wear hiking shoes (no tennis shoes) and not to bring big cameras because this was going to be an intermediate hike with some scrambling.



I had no idea what scrambling meant, but as this was not the first hike with this group I knew I had to listen and only took my small camera. We went up and down a mountain and back again. The terrain was quite rough and sometimes we needed to squeeze through some prickly plants, but it was great to just think about where to put your feet and nothing else...



This picture was taken straight into the sun and I didn't expect it to work out, but actually like it, so that is why I post it.



After the hike we drove about 5 minutes to a hidden beach and ate our lunch. Another hike picture coming up tomorrow and the hidden beach the day after.