Photo 2342
Looking back...
About 15 minutes into our hike I looked back and really liked this view.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
2
1
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2342
photos
44
followers
49
following
641% complete
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
16th December 2020 9:12am
nature
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
hike
,
oman
Casablanca
ace
Fantastic vista. Love the picture within a picture.
December 17th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Great view. Love the road leading into the mountains.
December 17th, 2020
