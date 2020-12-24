Previous
Merry Christmas... by ingrid01
Photo 2349

Merry Christmas...

to all my 365 friends!

Every year I make a calendar for my parents. Years ago the idea was that they could see their grandchildren this way. Every year it is getting harder and harder because the children are just too big and I do not have many photos from them anymore.

This year I did a lot of other things in May I had birds, in July the beach etc. But for December I was hoping to get a picture of the 5 of us. When it was getting too late for it - I needed to put it together, print and send it, I went with my husband and a few Christmas Baubles to sand dunes close by. When we left we came across 2 camels.
At home Photoshopped our faces in one photo. And a few days later I thought that it would make a lovely card too, especially with the camel.
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful collage and the camel takes all the limelight with his wishes. Please reciprocate for me when you see him again. The red baubles look somewhat strange in broad daylight but gorgeous still.
December 24th, 2020  
