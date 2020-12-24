Merry Christmas...

to all my 365 friends!



Every year I make a calendar for my parents. Years ago the idea was that they could see their grandchildren this way. Every year it is getting harder and harder because the children are just too big and I do not have many photos from them anymore.



This year I did a lot of other things in May I had birds, in July the beach etc. But for December I was hoping to get a picture of the 5 of us. When it was getting too late for it - I needed to put it together, print and send it, I went with my husband and a few Christmas Baubles to sand dunes close by. When we left we came across 2 camels.

At home Photoshopped our faces in one photo. And a few days later I thought that it would make a lovely card too, especially with the camel.