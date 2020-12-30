Another mosque

Yelena had football/soccer practice yesterday. Close to the field was this mosque. The color scheme (gold and dark green) is not one you see often. Personally I think it is so ugly that it becomes beautiful again... especially in the late afternoon sun.



I walked with open shoes over stones and rocks, but got the picture. If they play at the same location next week (the coach is looking for a more convenient location - this field is a little far out for most of the girls) I will put on closed shoes and take my big camera!

