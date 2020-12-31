Looking back...

Today I looked a pictures in order to look back and make a triptych. Although it has been a strange and difficult year, fortunately it was not all bad.... and I have some very good memories!



1. These are my parents. Last year on New Years Eve they visited my brother and he was able to convince them to come. On January 1st they phoned and asked what would be better January 15th or February 19th.

I wanted them to come as soon as possible (my dad was struggling a little with his heath) and they arrived on January 15th.

Can you imagine how happy I am that they came and not waited until February? They loved their trip.



2. In July/August the beaches were officially closed and the ROP (Royal Omani Police) usually cleared the beaches around 7am but allowed the few people who came at 8am as long as they were swimming or walking. Yelena and some friends of the Swim Team started swimming in the sea. It was a great way to exercise and also to see friends.



3. It is winter now and the weather is lovely - so time to explore the nature. This is a wadi and the tire symbolizes the adventure Yelena and I had a few days ago. The kindness of the Omani people really makes us believe in the world again!





