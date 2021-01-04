Bubbles

I Googled soap bubble photography for the word of the month two days ago and found some very cool pictures.

At that point I didn't have the time, but with my husband back at work and the teenagers still sleeping I had a little play.... I do not own a light box nor a flash I can separate from my camera, but with the normal flash and a white sheet of paper as reflector it did work!



As the word of the day is poem I looked for some text and found something I like. It's more a quote, but now it's poetry for me ;)

Also the bubbles at the bottom were a little flat and because I was adding the text in Photoshop, I also added the reflection.