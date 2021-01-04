Previous
Bubbles by ingrid01
Photo 2360

Bubbles

I Googled soap bubble photography for the word of the month two days ago and found some very cool pictures.
At that point I didn't have the time, but with my husband back at work and the teenagers still sleeping I had a little play.... I do not own a light box nor a flash I can separate from my camera, but with the normal flash and a white sheet of paper as reflector it did work!

As the word of the day is poem I looked for some text and found something I like. It's more a quote, but now it's poetry for me ;)
Also the bubbles at the bottom were a little flat and because I was adding the text in Photoshop, I also added the reflection.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
646% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That is beautiful, really great result. Loving the colours and the text is fabulous. Thanks for including how you did it - I love reading information like that.
January 4th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great poem/quote and bubbles. Bubbles are fun to capture as they are forever changing. No guarantee that what you see is what you get.
January 4th, 2021  
