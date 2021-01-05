Newspaper

We do still receive a printed newspaper. It comes with subscription we have for the online version and a daily newsletter. It is a special expat-week-edition in Dutch and we have had it since we moved abroad in 1997. At that time we lived in London and I would wait for it. We received it without a big delays.



When we moved further from Europe delays in receiving became bigger. However, I still liked to read some background stories and used it for the kids to look for words/letters and even read when I taught them how to read and write Dutch (they speak it without any problem).



Now we receive them with a big delay (this is the last batch we received yesterday) and because everything is online we do not even open them, only when we break a glass or a plate. They are great for wrapping....



When we cleaned up for Christmas we found a stack of about 20 unopened newspapers underneath our coffee table and realized that this is actually a waste of paper. My husband promised to look into it and see if the paper version can be cancelled. Not sure about the status - will ask him tonight!