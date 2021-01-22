Al Hinn Sulfur Spring

On the Wednesday that we were in quarantine (after my daughter Nadya arrived) the hike group did a difficult hike and had a dip in the Sulfur spring afterwards.



The pictures looked amazing! A friend who had joined and dropped a pin, wanted to take her husband there and so we went today with a little group.



It is a beautiful location (and fortunately the water does not really smell), but the water is really cold and because it was in a weekend there were quite a few people. We did not swim and if you are not swimming you are done within 30 minutes.



So afterwards we visited ruins of an old castle and a wadi. I'm still happy that I seen the springs though!



