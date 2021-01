A goat...

Rural areas in Oman are not complete without a goat... And so we saw several at the sulfur spring. This was a curious one and came really close. He was actually sniffing my camera-bag. But when I told him that it was a camera and not food, he walked away and started munching on this plant.



I love how easy they walk on this terrain and the mountains. And thought this position was funny, so I have quite a few photos of it...