A real adventure!

Wednesday was time for another hike with the hike group. They lady organizing usually does her "scounting" in the weekend and knows exactly where to bring us, but this time it was different.

She warned us that she didn't know the route and how hard it would be. With a printed map of the area we set off. The printed map was a good thing, because all our phones said "no service" a few minutes after parking the cars.

It was most difficult hike I done so far, but it gave a great feeling!