A fast goat.... by ingrid01
A fast goat....

Today Nadya and I and my friend hiked to another view point. Her daughters and husband joined too, but didn't walk to the top.

When we started we saw a few goats. I got my quickly and didn't look at the settings... so unintentional I did some panning and actually like this picture :)
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Ingrid

Susan Wakely ace
This is such a fun shot with your flying goat.
January 29th, 2021  
moni kozi
Whoa! This is soooooo great! I love this photograph! I find it quite funny. And I think it totally fits the technique challenge. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44597/technique-challenge-112-out-of-focus-oof
January 29th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
He does look like he’s flying! Fun capture!
January 29th, 2021  
