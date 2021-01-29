Sign up
Photo 2385
A fast goat....
Today Nadya and I and my friend hiked to another view point. Her daughters and husband joined too, but didn't walk to the top.
When we started we saw a few goats. I got my quickly and didn't look at the settings... so unintentional I did some panning and actually like this picture :)
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2385
photos
46
followers
50
following
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
29th January 2021 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Tags
fast
,
goat
,
panning
,
oman
Susan Wakely
ace
This is such a fun shot with your flying goat.
January 29th, 2021
moni kozi
Whoa! This is soooooo great! I love this photograph! I find it quite funny. And I think it totally fits the technique challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44597/technique-challenge-112-out-of-focus-oof
January 29th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
He does look like he's flying! Fun capture!
January 29th, 2021
