Big rocks!

Today my daughter Nadya and I joined the hike group on the weekly Wednesday walk. First we had some time to roam around in a Wadi (Wadi Hammam). This Wadi had huge stones and I liked this picture of Nadya for the perspective.

After that we saw a hot spring and followed the falaj (man-made channel which transport the water) to an old village and beyond. More about that tomorrow!

