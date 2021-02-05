Previous
Falaj #2 by ingrid01
Photo 2392

Falaj #2

On our walk last Wednesday we continued along the falaj (channels that transport water).

If you look really well, you might be able to see stones arranged straight under the pylons. This is actually a cemetery (still used now).
For every deceased are 2 stones. A head stone and a stone at the feet. This way they know exactly where a somebody is buried.
There are just stones and no names. When praying at the cemetery people should not pray just for one person, but all the souls there.

In the front you see the falaj, It used to run a lot higher, but water is now flowing below.
Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Wendy ace
So very interesting.
A great shot of the barren land.
February 5th, 2021  
