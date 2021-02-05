Falaj #2

On our walk last Wednesday we continued along the falaj (channels that transport water).



If you look really well, you might be able to see stones arranged straight under the pylons. This is actually a cemetery (still used now).

For every deceased are 2 stones. A head stone and a stone at the feet. This way they know exactly where a somebody is buried.

There are just stones and no names. When praying at the cemetery people should not pray just for one person, but all the souls there.



In the front you see the falaj, It used to run a lot higher, but water is now flowing below.

