Smile! by ingrid01
Photo 2404

Smile!

I asked my husband if I could take a portrait of him for this week. So before switching the tv on, we had a little shoot.

About a year ago he allowed Dino to sit next to him on the sofa. Both didn't have a lot of energy left in them and were just sitting there.

When I said smile Norbert made Dino smile too. And that was the best photo I took of both of them...

I'm not totally happy with the hand/arm that is along the sofa because there is not a lot of contrast, but it is a learning curve, isn't it...

I do have a cute shot of Dino though... However, I asked my son to pose too and he said OK after a lot of pushing. I love to take a photo of him and am never allowed so fingers crossed that it works out!
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
658% complete

Casablanca ace
This really made me smile! Lots of fun
February 17th, 2021  
moni kozi
So funny!
February 17th, 2021  
summerfield ace
dino seems to say, quickly now, i want to watch tv! looks like you all had fun doing this . a really nice shot of them both. aces!
February 17th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Ah Dino doesn’t look too impressed.
February 17th, 2021  
