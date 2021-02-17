Smile!

I asked my husband if I could take a portrait of him for this week. So before switching the tv on, we had a little shoot.



About a year ago he allowed Dino to sit next to him on the sofa. Both didn't have a lot of energy left in them and were just sitting there.



When I said smile Norbert made Dino smile too. And that was the best photo I took of both of them...



I'm not totally happy with the hand/arm that is along the sofa because there is not a lot of contrast, but it is a learning curve, isn't it...



I do have a cute shot of Dino though... However, I asked my son to pose too and he said OK after a lot of pushing. I love to take a photo of him and am never allowed so fingers crossed that it works out!