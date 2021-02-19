Sign up
Photo 2406
Dino and Demyan
This is the photo Demyan liked best. I like that Demyan's face is more visible.
They are best friends. And when they were younger I often swapped their names. "Oh, I need to buy a bone for Demyan"; "Dino it is bedtime!" Maybe because they both were very busy bodies...
Now Dino is 11 and a very calm dog - unless we start playing with his ball. Demyan is 17 and has matured a lot the last 2 years. He plans to go to university in the Netherlands next school year.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Tags
dog
,
portait
,
teenager
,
for2021
