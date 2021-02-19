Dino and Demyan

This is the photo Demyan liked best. I like that Demyan's face is more visible.



They are best friends. And when they were younger I often swapped their names. "Oh, I need to buy a bone for Demyan"; "Dino it is bedtime!" Maybe because they both were very busy bodies...



Now Dino is 11 and a very calm dog - unless we start playing with his ball. Demyan is 17 and has matured a lot the last 2 years. He plans to go to university in the Netherlands next school year.