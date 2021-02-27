Sign up
Photo 2414
Athawarah Spring
This was taken at the hot spring during our trip yesterday. There were beautiful blue and orange dragonflies and I just changed the lens on my camera when Norbert started waving as a crazy man.
The police had told him to leave as soon as possible. So no dragonfly pictures just a quick shot over my back with the zoom-lens.
Not an abstract again, but... I do like all the textures here!
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
1
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2414
photos
49
followers
51
following
661% complete
7
1
365
Canon EOS 70D
26th February 2021 10:37am
water
spring
stairs
for2021
Wendy
ace
Your quick shot worked out beautifully.
February 27th, 2021
