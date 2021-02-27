Previous
Athawarah Spring
Athawarah Spring

This was taken at the hot spring during our trip yesterday. There were beautiful blue and orange dragonflies and I just changed the lens on my camera when Norbert started waving as a crazy man.

The police had told him to leave as soon as possible. So no dragonfly pictures just a quick shot over my back with the zoom-lens.

Not an abstract again, but... I do like all the textures here!
Wendy ace
Your quick shot worked out beautifully.
February 27th, 2021  
