Previous
Next
Dried roses... by ingrid01
Photo 2415

Dried roses...

My husband surprised me on the 14th with flowers and chocolates! The roses got bad really quickly, but I dried them.
So I like them included for the last day of for2021.

Yesterday was my birthday and he and the kids gave me a light box! I have been playing with it already (this photo for example).

Planning to do flowers in there with all kind of colors for the rainbow challenge!
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Even dried they look lovely. Much fun to be had with your light box I am sure.
February 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise