Photo 2415
Dried roses...
My husband surprised me on the 14th with flowers and chocolates! The roses got bad really quickly, but I dried them.
So I like them included for the last day of for2021.
Yesterday was my birthday and he and the kids gave me a light box! I have been playing with it already (this photo for example).
Planning to do flowers in there with all kind of colors for the rainbow challenge!
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
1
1
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2415
photos
49
followers
51
following
661% complete
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
4
1
1
365
Canon EOS 70D
28th February 2021 9:56am
View Info
View All
Public
View
roses
,
dried
,
for2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Even dried they look lovely. Much fun to be had with your light box I am sure.
February 28th, 2021
