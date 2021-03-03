Yellow flower

These flowers in white, purple, pink and cerise are very popular here in Oman. They have been planted in November in many places along the roads and on roundabouts. They do very well.



Looking for yellow flowers when I walked with Dino this I spotted soft yellow ones and took one home. Droplets make the flowers look fresher, but in this case it was just necessary to rinse the flower because it had a few tiny ants on it.



Also I just realized I do not know the name of the flowers and could not find it straight away, so will use an app tomorrow when I take Dino for his morning walk.