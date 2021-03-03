Previous
Yellow flower by ingrid01
Photo 2418

Yellow flower

These flowers in white, purple, pink and cerise are very popular here in Oman. They have been planted in November in many places along the roads and on roundabouts. They do very well.

Looking for yellow flowers when I walked with Dino this I spotted soft yellow ones and took one home. Droplets make the flowers look fresher, but in this case it was just necessary to rinse the flower because it had a few tiny ants on it.

Also I just realized I do not know the name of the flowers and could not find it straight away, so will use an app tomorrow when I take Dino for his morning walk.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Lou Ann ace
It’s lovely and I like the water droplets too.
March 3rd, 2021  
Mallory ace
Wow, stunning details and I love the water droplets.
March 3rd, 2021  
