Drip drop - green by ingrid01
Drip drop - green

Yesterday and today I had a go at capturing droplets. Because I was shooting continuously to capture the drops or even a crown, it gives you hundreds of pictures. But most of them, close to 90% in my case, could be deleted straight away. (Hooray for digital photography!!)

On top of that I had some focusing issues. My construction - see extras album) was rather sensitive, so the breeze and/or my movement caused the droplets not to land in the same place.

But I do have a few I'm happy to post... And giving them other colors is really a lot of fun, so you will see this for the rest of this week.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Esther Rosenberg
super nice!
March 18th, 2021  
John Falconer
Great shot.
March 18th, 2021  
ClearDay
Definitely worth all the hard work - this is so cool
March 18th, 2021  
moni kozi
great! looking forward for the others.
March 18th, 2021  
