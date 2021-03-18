Drip drop - green

Yesterday and today I had a go at capturing droplets. Because I was shooting continuously to capture the drops or even a crown, it gives you hundreds of pictures. But most of them, close to 90% in my case, could be deleted straight away. (Hooray for digital photography!!)



On top of that I had some focusing issues. My construction - see extras album) was rather sensitive, so the breeze and/or my movement caused the droplets not to land in the same place.



But I do have a few I'm happy to post... And giving them other colors is really a lot of fun, so you will see this for the rest of this week.

