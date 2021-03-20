Sign up
Photo 2435
Purple...
This is one of my favorites. Taken on the 2nd day when the light (I used natural light) was a lot better.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2442
photos
56
followers
54
following
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
18th March 2021 9:51am
Tags
reflection
,
purple
,
wave
,
macro
,
drops
,
splash
,
rainbow2021
