Previous
Next
Orange! by ingrid01
Photo 2438

Orange!

I have lots of scrap pieces of fabric. Although I like this one a lot I never use it because it is very soft and thin and therefore not suitable for quilting.
But at least it was great for today's photo. I like the 70's feeling here :)
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
667% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Gorgeous
March 23rd, 2021  
moni kozi
Splendid details
March 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise