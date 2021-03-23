Sign up
Photo 2438
Orange!
I have lots of scrap pieces of fabric. Although I like this one a lot I never use it because it is very soft and thin and therefore not suitable for quilting.
But at least it was great for today's photo. I like the 70's feeling here :)
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
2
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2433
8
2434
9
2435
2436
2437
2438
Views
12
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd March 2021 11:50am
Tags
sewing
,
orange
,
thread
,
fabric
,
rainbow2021
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous
March 23rd, 2021
moni kozi
Splendid details
March 23rd, 2021
