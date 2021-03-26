Sign up
Photo 2441
Blue fabric
Two years ago I finished a quilt for my best friend. She wanted blue with some green because that went best by the curtains in her bedroom.
I post a picture of the finished quilt in my extra's album.
Now I still have quite a good selection of blue. Some have become face-masks, others are still awaiting their faith.... But I think this works well for my sewing/craft-theme for this rainbow-week...
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
26th March 2021 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
fabric
,
rainbow2021
moni kozi
it definitely does! and the selection looks fantastic.
March 26th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous collection of fabrics.
March 26th, 2021
Peter H
ace
Very nicely shot.
March 26th, 2021
