Blue fabric by ingrid01
Photo 2441

Blue fabric

Two years ago I finished a quilt for my best friend. She wanted blue with some green because that went best by the curtains in her bedroom.

I post a picture of the finished quilt in my extra's album.

Now I still have quite a good selection of blue. Some have become face-masks, others are still awaiting their faith.... But I think this works well for my sewing/craft-theme for this rainbow-week...
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
moni kozi
it definitely does! and the selection looks fantastic.
March 26th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous collection of fabrics.
March 26th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Very nicely shot.
March 26th, 2021  
