Photo 2444
Drops...
For the last 3 days I'm back to flowers to finish the rainbow month as I started...
Taken in my light box.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
View this month »
Tags
red
,
flower
,
droplet
,
rainbow2021
Lou Ann
ace
This is beautiful. I love the water droplet, so well done in your light box!
March 29th, 2021
moni kozi
Stunning detail
March 29th, 2021
