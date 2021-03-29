Previous
Drops... by ingrid01
Photo 2444

Drops...

For the last 3 days I'm back to flowers to finish the rainbow month as I started...
Taken in my light box.
29th March 2021

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Lou Ann
This is beautiful. I love the water droplet, so well done in your light box!
March 29th, 2021  
moni kozi
Stunning detail
March 29th, 2021  
