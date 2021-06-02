A young White-eared Bulbul!

I did a few steps outside and noticed at least 3 adult White-eared Bulbul birds in the tall woodapple tree. Whilst trying to get a picture of them, I saw something moving pretty close to me. It was this young!

(S)He didn't make a lot of sound and was sitting nicely in the shade, but (s)he also was eager looking around for somebody to feed her/him.

I sat down in the shade, was very quiet and took several pictures. After about 5 minutes (s)he decided it was enough and flew to another branch. I moved a little too and was able to take some more photos before (s)he really left.



If I do not get a better photo tomorrow, you will see this one again on the other branch.