A young White-eared Bulbul! by ingrid01
Photo 2509

A young White-eared Bulbul!

I did a few steps outside and noticed at least 3 adult White-eared Bulbul birds in the tall woodapple tree. Whilst trying to get a picture of them, I saw something moving pretty close to me. It was this young!
(S)He didn't make a lot of sound and was sitting nicely in the shade, but (s)he also was eager looking around for somebody to feed her/him.
I sat down in the shade, was very quiet and took several pictures. After about 5 minutes (s)he decided it was enough and flew to another branch. I moved a little too and was able to take some more photos before (s)he really left.

If I do not get a better photo tomorrow, you will see this one again on the other branch.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography
moni kozi
gorgeous shot
June 2nd, 2021  
Babs ace
I love it, great timing with his mouth open. fav
June 2nd, 2021  
