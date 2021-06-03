Previous
On another branch by ingrid01
On another branch

This is the same young bird as yesterday, taken only a few minutes later.
Thank you for all the comments and fav's on yesterday's photo, especially because you put it on the TP and PP!

Some of you commented that you haven't seen this breed. According to Wikipedia they are only found in south-western Asia from India to the Arabian peninsula.
Ingrid

Dawn ace
A fabulous capture
June 3rd, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Another lovely capture.
June 3rd, 2021  
Ian George ace
Beautiful shot
June 3rd, 2021  
