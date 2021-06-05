Previous
Maybe...

... she decides to redo her nest in the lime tree. I hope so because that is a good spot.

Last year we had 2 nests of Laughing Doves in this tree. This year we started with one, but a lime fell into the nest and mom left.
Then we had the nest on the lamp which wasn't a good idea..
Ian George
Lovely shot. Hope she is successful this time.
June 5th, 2021  
