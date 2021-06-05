Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2512
Maybe...
... she decides to redo her nest in the lime tree. I hope so because that is a good spot.
Last year we had 2 nests of Laughing Doves in this tree. This year we started with one, but a lime fell into the nest and mom left.
Then we had the nest on the lamp which wasn't a good idea..
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
1
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2573
photos
63
followers
68
following
688% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
5th June 2021 8:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dove
,
laughing dove
,
lime tree
,
30dayswild2021
Ian George
ace
Lovely shot. Hope she is successful this time.
June 5th, 2021
