Photo 2522
Drying Oleander flowers
The oleanders were growing crazy and a few days ago I cut a few down. I missed taking one stem to the container outside our compound, but that worked really well for today's picture
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Tags
drying
,
oleander
,
30dayswild2021
