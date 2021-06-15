Previous
Next
Drying Oleander flowers by ingrid01
Photo 2522

Drying Oleander flowers

The oleanders were growing crazy and a few days ago I cut a few down. I missed taking one stem to the container outside our compound, but that worked really well for today's picture
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
690% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise