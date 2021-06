Do you remember the peacock flower I posted last week? ( http://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2021-06-13) After a little while they totally dry out and become a reddish brown. This one is half way there and in my opinion still beautiful!Thank you for all the favs and comments on my photos!It is always appreciated, but this month you have already pushed 9 of my 30dayswild2021 photos to the PP page and several made the TP too! So again: Thank You!