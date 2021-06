Dandelion

The dandelions we have here are tiny!

This is the last for this week!



If anybody wondering - I'm still in Oman and will travel in 10 days. Dino has not been boarding at all for almost 2 years and Baloo is also still with us. So I volunteered to stay behind and pet-sit our dogs.



Because I'm alone I was invited to join friends on a snorkel-trip. And.... we saw Whale sharks! It was amazing! Next week I will post photos to do with the sea!