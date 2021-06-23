Previous
Next
Another Whale Shark - from in the water by ingrid01
Photo 2530

Another Whale Shark - from in the water

Here I had changed my camera to "P", which in my opinion worked a lot better.

Although it is said that Whale Sharks are slow moving fish, they slide through the water so easily and it was hard for a reasonable swimmer with fins to keep up with them.
However, they seemed quite happy to stop by and pass a few times! It was a so cool!!!

It is really hard to get an idea of size. According to Google the Remoras (fish under its "arm") are 30–110 cm (12–43 in) long. Suppose the Remoras were only 30cm, then this Whale Shark is at least 3 meters. And probably quite a bit longer.

Thank you for your favs and comments on yesterday's photo! It made theTP and PP!
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
693% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise