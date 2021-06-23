Another Whale Shark - from in the water

Here I had changed my camera to "P", which in my opinion worked a lot better.



Although it is said that Whale Sharks are slow moving fish, they slide through the water so easily and it was hard for a reasonable swimmer with fins to keep up with them.

However, they seemed quite happy to stop by and pass a few times! It was a so cool!!!



It is really hard to get an idea of size. According to Google the Remoras (fish under its "arm") are 30–110 cm (12–43 in) long. Suppose the Remoras were only 30cm, then this Whale Shark is at least 3 meters. And probably quite a bit longer.



