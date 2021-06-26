Sign up
Photo 2533
Blue Seagull
This is another seagull who looks blue due to the color of the ocean....
Don't you want to be a bird when you see them gliding through the sky like this? I definitely would!
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2597
photos
65
followers
70
following
693% complete
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
19th June 2021 10:38am
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
seagull
,
30dayswild2021
