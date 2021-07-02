Previous
Muscat International Airport by ingrid01
Muscat International Airport

is a beautiful airport! I left on July 1st and was there on July 25th again. After a week hotel quarantine we got home on August 1st and I am now starting to catch up with this project.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Ingrid

bkb in the city
Beautiful interior
August 3rd, 2021  
