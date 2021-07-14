Previous
Next
Duck family by ingrid01
Photo 2551

Duck family

After spending one more day in Houston we flew to the Netherlands. Demyan, our son, is going to study there in September and has a little apartment there now.

Norbert (my husband) and Yelena set him up before going to Houston. I had not been there yet.

They did a great job and I also really like the location. It is very convenient to get there with a car or public transport, yet you do not have a feeling you are in a big city.

Demyan also did do a great job keeping his place tidy. But he had bough a little too much bread, which started to get too old to eat, so we went to feed the ducks. There were also 2 geese with their young.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
699% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise