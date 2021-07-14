Duck family

After spending one more day in Houston we flew to the Netherlands. Demyan, our son, is going to study there in September and has a little apartment there now.



Norbert (my husband) and Yelena set him up before going to Houston. I had not been there yet.



They did a great job and I also really like the location. It is very convenient to get there with a car or public transport, yet you do not have a feeling you are in a big city.



Demyan also did do a great job keeping his place tidy. But he had bough a little too much bread, which started to get too old to eat, so we went to feed the ducks. There were also 2 geese with their young.