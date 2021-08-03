Sign up
Photo 2571
Negative Space
This grebe (fuut in Dutch - had to look it up for the English word) caught a fish!
Photo taken in the Gaasperplas, the Netherlands during our visit this summer.
Posted for the aywmc 30 days of composition.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Tags
bird
,
fish
,
grebe
