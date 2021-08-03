Previous
Negative Space by ingrid01
Photo 2571

Negative Space

This grebe (fuut in Dutch - had to look it up for the English word) caught a fish!
Photo taken in the Gaasperplas, the Netherlands during our visit this summer.

Posted for the aywmc 30 days of composition.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
