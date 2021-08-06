Previous
Leading lines by ingrid01
Photo 2572

Leading lines

Taken in the Netherlands from the car because I liked the graffiti, the wall (to silence the noise from the road) and the light.

I think it works well for the aywmc 30 days of composition prompt 'leading lines'
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
